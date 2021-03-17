Song Kang And Park In Hwan Talk About Learning Ballet And Working With Each Other On “Navillera”

On March 16, tvN’s upcoming drama “Navillera” held a web based press convention with its lead solid: Song Kang, Park In Hwan, Na Moon Hee, and Hong Seung Hee.

Primarily based on a well-liked webtoon of the identical identify, “Navillera” is about Duk Chool (Park In Hwan), who begins ballet on the age of 70, and Chae Rok (Song Kang), a 23-year-old ballerino who will get misplaced whereas chasing his desires. It’s directed by Han Dong Hwa (“Squad 38,” “Miss Lee”) and written by Lee Eun Mi (“Tunnel“).

On the press convention, Park In Hwan mentioned, “My character, Shin Duk Chool, begins his long-hidden dream of ballet after turning 70. I learn the webtoon and I used to be moved by it. I used to be a bit conflicted over whether or not to take the position as a result of I knew that I must do ballet myself and it was a giant burden to tackle. However I made a decision to provide it a attempt. It’s the primary time that I’ve taken on such a main position in a mini-series. It’s an excellent honor and supply of happiness for me.”

He added, “I determined to do the drama with the intention to give different individuals my age the braveness to pursue their desires. At our age, our fields of labor are inclined to change into narrower, so this was a really lucky supply for me. Ballet is a swish, versatile mode of expression, however my physique was stiff and I discovered it arduous to do. I even thought it was unimaginable. However this drama isn’t about Duk Chool changing into knowledgeable ballet dancer. It’s in regards to the that means of taking over a brand new problem. I used to be embarrassed at first placing on the ballet garments, however after some time I bought used to it.”

Song Kang mentioned, “Chae Rok is somebody who’s dangerous at expressing himself. He began ballet at a later age than most individuals, however he has loads of expertise. He loses his means after his desires collide with actuality, however he meets Duk Choo and slowly begins to mature. I had loads of considerations about taking over the position of a ballerino. It was essential to concentrate to the general traces of the physique. I watched loads of movies and thought lots about easy methods to categorical these traces intimately.”

He added, “I discovered ballet for about 5 to 6 months. Moderately than any high-level or knowledgeable expertise, I centered on traces and particulars. I’m an actor and I like seeing my physique change, so I had enjoyable doing it.”

Park In Hwan described working with Song Kang as, “We began off weak at first. However he was like a sponge and absorbed issues quick. Amongst younger individuals lately, there are numerous who don’t prefer it when individuals inform them to do issues. As a result of it appears like scolding or nagging to them. That’s why actors don’t all the time discuss lots to one another. However Song Kang absorbs no matter we mentioned and made it his personal. He grew to become a very completely different individual between the beginning and finish of filming. At first, it was awkward to commute, however later all that disappeared. We grew to become immersed within the story and will relate to one another.”

“Navillera” premieres on March 22. Try a teaser right here!

