Song Kang Helps Hong Seung Hee Break Out Of Her Father’s Cage In Upcoming Drama “Navillera”

tvN’s upcoming drama “Navillera” has shared a brand new sneak peek of its stars Song Kang and Hong Seung Hee in character!

Primarily based on the favored webtoon of the identical title, “Navillera” will inform the story of Duk Chool, a person who begins ballet on the age of 70 (performed by Park In Hwan), and Chae Rok, a 23-year-old ballerino who will get misplaced whereas chasing his desires (performed by Song Kang).

Though Chae Rok possesses extraordinary expertise as a ballet dancer, he begins dancing comparatively late in his life in comparison with his friends. As he winds up tasting the bitterness of actuality, he loses his manner on the highway to his desires—however his life takes an surprising flip when he meets a one-of-a-kind pupil in Duk Chool, who will carry dramatic change to his world.

In newly launched stills from the upcoming drama, Song Kang makes a swoon-worthy transformation into gifted dancer Chae Rok. Practising alone within the studio, the swish but muscular Chae Rok virtually glows as he breaks a sweat whereas dancing.

In line with the producers of “Navillera,” Song Kang took classes for half a yr to organize for his position within the drama.

“Whereas Song Kang was filming his ballet scenes, the entire employees on set stopped respiratory,” they recalled, “and we had been all drawn into his efficiency. His performing within the ballet scenes, which took place by way of an infinite quantity of observe, is for certain to shock viewers as effectively.”

“Navillera” additionally launched a glimpse of main girl Hong Seung Hee, who will likely be enjoying the position of Shim Eun Ho.

The granddaughter of Duk Chool, Eun Ho is a perfectly-behaved mannequin pupil who has all the time accomplished precisely as her strict, overbearing father wished. She has labored onerous all through her total life to stay as much as her father’s requirements, however as she begins to understand that there isn’t any finish in sight, she finds herself rising bored with residing life trapped inside her father’s hamster wheel.

When Eun Ho meets Chae Rok, who is for certain of his personal dream and is set to chase it, she positive factors the power to interrupt out of her father’s mildew and at last take the reins of her personal life.

The newly launched pictures of Hong Seung Hee seize the actress trying nervous but decided whereas working onerous as an intern. As Eun Ho’s father’s aim for her is to obtain a great efficiency assessment from her internship in order that she will be able to get a job at a big firm, the chance is each essential and aggravating for her on the identical time.

One other nonetheless exhibits Eun Ho on the restaurant the place Chae Rok additionally works as a part-timer, piquing viewers’ curiosity as to how they are going to meet for the primary time.

The producers of “Navillera” commented, “Hong Seung Hee is flawlessly pulling off the position of Shim Eun Ho, switching backwards and forwards from an ideal mannequin pupil to a younger lady in infinite agony. The youth of as we speak will have the ability to relate to her journey of reclaiming her personal life and, for the primary time, exploring a life that’s her personal, as a substitute of her father’s plans for her.”

“Navillera” will premiere on March 22 at 9 p.m. KST.

