Song Kang Ho, Kang Dong Received, And Bae Doona To Star In Film Led By Director Koreeda Hirokazu

Japanese director Koreeda Hirokazu, who gained the Palme d’Or on the 2018 Cannes Film Pageant with “Shoplifters,” can be taking up his first-ever Korean movie!

On August 26, it was confirmed that Song Kang Ho, Kang Dong Received, and Bae Doona have been solid in main roles within the upcoming movie “Dealer” (literal translation), which can be led by the director. The movie is claimed to revolve round child packing containers, that are arrange for people who find themselves not in a position to present for his or her infants to anonymously give them up.

Director Koreeda Hirokazu himself defined how the movie got here to gentle, and his assertion reads as follows:

Plans for “Dealer” started about 5 years in the past. As at all times, all of it started with the actors. I first met Song Kang Ho on the Busan Worldwide Film Pageant and Kang Dong Received when he was in Tokyo for work. I’ve continued to remain involved with the 2 actors in Tokyo, Seoul, Busan, and Cannes. At first, we merely exchanged greetings however as we continued to share conversations, it naturally led to us speaking about engaged on a movie collectively. I labored with Bae Doona in 2009, and I believed to myself, ‘I hope we work collectively once more, subsequent time as a human character,’ and that dream has lastly come true over 10 years later. And now I can be engaged on a movie with crew members and Korean actors I drastically respect. “Dealer” is a narrative about child packing containers. Proper now, engaged on the script that may transfer these three nice actors, I’m so excited. In order to share this pleasure with you all, I hope to create an exciting, heartwarming, and emotional movie. This movie, like my newest movie, can be one the place I’m other than my house nation and native language. What is going to I be capable to categorical and share as we overcome boundaries of language and tradition? What does it imply to be a director? I hope to discover these questions via this undertaking.

Zip Cinema can be accountable for manufacturing, and CJ ENM can be investing in and distributing the movie. The director is thought for his highly effective storytelling, detailed route, and sharp messages about social points, and they’re at present within the strategy of engaged on the script, with filming set to start in 2021.

