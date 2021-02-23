Song Kang, Kim So Hyun, And Jung Ga Ram Tease An Unpredictable Romance In “Love Alarm” Season 2 Posters

“Love Alarm” is gearing up for its highly-anticipated second season!

Primarily based on a well-liked webtoon of the identical identify, “Love Alarm” is a romance drama set in an alternate actuality the place folks discover love by an software that alerts customers when somebody inside a 10-meter radius has emotions for them. The primary season instructed the story of Kim Jo Jo (Kim So Hyun), Hwang Solar Oh (Song Kang), and Lee Hye Yeong (Jung Ga Ram) as they confronted a world during which folks can solely categorical their love by the app.

Season two begins 4 years later when the app has gained a brand new characteristic that gives a listing of “individuals who you’ll like” and “individuals who’ll such as you.” The brand new posters for season two depict the 5 fundamental characters and their wishes to know their true emotions for one another.

Kim Jo Jo, who’s unable to convey her emotions due to a characteristic that blocks others’ alarms from ringing, has the textual content, “I confessed for the primary time,” elevating questions on who she has emotions for. Lee Hye Younger, who has no responses from the app, has the quote, “I don’t care even when that factor doesn’t ring,” hinting at his rising emotions for Kim Jo Jo. Hwang Solar Oh’s poster options the textual content, “I’ll solely belief your eyes any more,” revealing his emotions for Kim Jo Jo, who’s making an attempt to distance herself from him. The three posters preview a tense love triangle within the upcoming season.

Park Gul Mi (Go Min Si), who’s making an attempt to enter the Badge Membership, seems to be shocked to listen to the love alarm go off in an surprising scenario. Her quote asks, “Proper now? Why? At what level?” Lee Yook Jo (Kim Si Eun), who’s courting Hwang Solar Oh however is aware of he nonetheless has emotions for Kim Jo Jo, has the quote, “I do know that feeling. How do you win over that burning feeling…”

Moreover, the posters characteristic completely different wavelength varieties relying on the character. Kim Jo Jo alone has a novel form, whereas Hwang Solar Oh’s and Park Gul Mi’s alarms fluctuate. With Lee Hye Younger’s and Lee Yook Jo’s alarms ringing out, viewers are curious to see how the 5 characters’ relationships will play out. The brand new season will proceed to painting the deepening love triangle and the various shapes that love is available in, highlighting how the world has modified by the brand new alarm system.

“Love Alarm” season 2 will premiere on March 12 by way of Netflix.

