Song Kang Puts On A Beautiful Ballet Performance For Park In Hwan In “Navillera”

tvN has shared a peek at a touching second within the upcoming episode of “Navillera”!

Primarily based on a preferred webtoon of the identical identify, “Navillera” is about Shim Duk Chool (Park In Hwan), who begins ballet on the age of 70, and Lee Chae Rok (Song Kang), a 23-year-old ballerino who will get misplaced whereas chasing his desires.

In the earlier episode, Shim Duk Chool lastly made his debut as a ballerino. Nonetheless, after performing in entrance of quite a few ballerinas, his signs of dementia worsened for some time. Lee Chae Rok discovered that Shim Duk Chool had Alzheimer’s, breaking viewers’ hearts and elevating questions on what’s going to occur sooner or later.

On April 13, the drama launched new stills of the following episode. In the images, Lee Chae Rok is placing on a ballet efficiency in entrance of Shim Duk Chool. Lee Chae Rok reveals off his refined and stylish strikes in the course of the road, and his eyes are extra determined and affectionate than ever. Shim Duk Chool’s face is lit up with pleasure and tenderness as he watches Lee Chae Rok unfold their desires earlier than his eyes. The snowflakes showering over them will increase the sentimental environment of this significant scene.

The subsequent episode of “Navillera” will air on April 13 at 9 p.m. KST.

