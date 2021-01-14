Song Kang Shares His Thoughts On Popularity From “Candy Dwelling,” Most Comfortable Place, And More

Song Kang has graced the quilt of Elle’s February difficulty!

It’s the first time the actor has adorned the quilt of a vogue journal since his debut. Throughout the picture shoot, he posed with out a trace of nervousness, and he shocked everybody along with his hanging look and stylish outfits.

The interview following the picture shoot centered on his success with the Netflix collection “Candy Dwelling.” Regarding all of the love and curiosity he gained from the collection, he admitted he’s nonetheless dazed about all the eye. He confirmed affection for “Candy Dwelling,” saying, “I needed to observe the ultimate model with music, so I purposely didn’t see the edited model. As quickly because it was launched, I binge-watched it, and it was actually good. I watch the collection daily.”

Presently, Song Kang is filming the new tvN drama “Navillera” (literal title). Primarily based on the webtoon of the identical identify, “Navillera” is about Duk Chool, who begins ballet on the age of 70, and the 23-year-old ballerino Chae Rok who will get misplaced whereas chasing his desires. Song Kang can be taking part in Chae Rok, who began ballet late however has a rare expertise.

Song Kang talked about drama units and commented, “I actually hope that the set is a enjoyable place for everybody and never only a office. When I get near my co-stars, I usually play pranks on them, however after we begin filming, I are likely to focus in order that I received’t trigger bother for anybody.”

Lastly, the actor was requested a few comfy place that was like a “candy dwelling” to him. He replied, “It’s a spot surrounded by nature. I believe it could be good to spend time in such a spot whereas studying books and quietly serious about various things.”

Take a look at Song Kang’s full pictorial and interview within the February difficulty of Elle.

Watch Song Kang in “When the Satan Calls Your Identify” beneath:

