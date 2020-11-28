Song Kang Talks About Filming “Candy House,” His Habits, And More

Song Kang spoke with Marie Claire about his tasks, opened up about his habits, and extra!

Song Kang is at present busy filming the brand new tvN drama “Navillera” (literal title), the place he performs a younger man that develops an in depth bond with an outdated man over ballet. He wrapped up filming for 2 different tasks earlier this yr, the collection “Candy House” and “Love Alarm 2,” and Song Kang mentioned he’s ready to see how they’ll prove.

He shared, “I’m at all times desirous about whether or not there have been any elements I didn’t act out properly or whether or not I conveyed the feelings properly. There’s not a lot time left till ‘Candy House’ premieres, and I’m essentially the most interested by the way it will prove, as a result of the present makes use of a number of CGI and I carried out most of my scenes whereas taking a look at a inexperienced display screen.”

He mentioned that it was tough to behave with the inexperienced display screen, however he was helped by the occasional use of actual make-up and the sensible set. “It was such an incredible set that I’d arrive 20 to 30 minutes earlier and simply sit there, letting myself slip into the story,” he mentioned.

When requested what makes him excited, he additionally replied, “I like being on set. It provides off its personal vitality. After I’m on set, I overlook that I’m drained and get into a superb temper so I run round by myself.”

Then again, he mentioned, “There are additionally days that I really feel the blues. If I’m house watching a drama on a kind of days, I typically begin crying at one of many traces. After I really feel the fervour, despair, or sincerity behind what’s mentioned, I’m dropped at tears.”

Song Kang spoke with Marie Claire three years in the past, and again then he mentioned that he likes to think about the longer term. His dream was to spend time ingesting tea in his house out in the course of nowhere. Now, three years later, not a lot has modified. He shared, “I think about myself beginning off the day in a superb temper as I get up in some distant spot, stretch as I benefit from the contemporary air, and have a espresso. It additionally motivates me to do properly now in order that I can obtain that.”

Song Kang additionally talked about why he values alone time. He defined, “I benefit from the little issues. Being an actor is just not essentially the most secure job on the market. I feel that’s why I think about a life that’s secure and peaceable. There’s additionally a facet of me that likes spending quiet time alone.”

He shared that he wants that alone time and mentioned, “That’s why I’ve been placing my telephone on silent so I don’t get distracted. It’s turn out to be a behavior now. With out alone time, I get very pressured.”

Song Kang mentioned that currently he reads books as a result of he doesn’t need to take into consideration something. He shared that he’s very into thriller novels, and he reads them earlier than he goes to sleep. “I’ve to try this to loosen up,” he defined.

The interviewer expressed their shock over Song Kang studying thriller novels to loosen up. He defined, “It’s okay as a result of I take pleasure in it once I’m studying, after which I overlook the whole lot as soon as I shut the ebook. After I first began residing by myself in Seoul, I’d go away the tv on once I slept as a result of I hated the loneliness and vacancy. It turned a behavior, after which I’d at all times get up within the morning with a headache. So as a substitute of the tv, I began leaving a meditation app on or studying earlier than I fall asleep, and it made me really feel gentle and glad the subsequent day. That’s how I ended up moving into the behavior of studying.”

He closed off the interview by recommending his present learn, “A Stranger within the Home” by Shari Lapena.

Song Kang shall be returning as a highschool loner that makes his approach via a collection of ugly occasions in “Candy House,” which is able to premiere on December 18.

Within the meantime, catch Song Kang in "When the Satan Calls Your Identify"

