Song Kang Talks About How “Love Alarm 2” Will Be Different From Season 1 + What He Wants To Achieve By 30

In a latest interview and pictorial for The Star journal, Song Kang dished on his upcoming dramas and his targets for his twenties.

When requested how he was spending his time nowadays, the actor shared, “I’ve been filming my Netflix drama ‘Love Alarm 2.’ On my days off, I am going to the gymnasium or learn a guide.”

When it comes to the most important distinction between the primary and second seasons of “Love Alarm,” Song Kang remarked, “Whereas we confirmed viewers unhappy, youthful love in Season 1, I feel that every one the characters will probably be displaying viewers extra mature romance in Season 2.”

Along with “Love Alarm 2,” Song Kang may also be starring within the upcoming drama “Candy Residence,” an adaptation of a well-liked thriller webtoon. The drama will probably be directed by Lee Eung Bok, who is understood for his work on hit dramas like “Mr. Sunshine,” “Descendants of the Solar,” and “Goblin.”

“The director advised me that I appeared like Hyun Soo, the principle character [of ‘Sweet Home’], throughout my audition,” recalled Song Kang. “It was an incredible alternative to work along with a well-known director, and I actually discovered lots.”

Reflecting on how he ended up changing into an actor, Song Kang mused, “I feel that I used to be precisely 20 years outdated after I began dreaming of changing into an actor. That’s after I made up my thoughts and began making ready in earnest. I used to be fortunate sufficient to get into school, discover an company, and are available all the best way right here. I’m going about my life feeling continually grateful.”

Though he’s grateful for his packed schedule, Song Kang additionally revealed that he hopes to carve out a while for himself earlier than he turns 30.

“I’m now in my late twenties,” he defined. “I feel that if I focus an excessive amount of on simply performing, I received’t get to actually expertise my twenties. After working just a little extra, I’d prefer to journey lots earlier than my thirties arrive.”

