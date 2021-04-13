Song Kang Wholeheartedly Supports Park In Hwan As He Puts On His First Performance As A Ballerino In “Navillera”

tvN’s heartwarming drama “Navillera” unveiled new stills of Song Kang and Park In Hwan!

Primarily based on a preferred webtoon of the identical identify, “Navillera” is about Shim Duk Chool (Park In Hwan), who begins ballet on the age of 70, and Lee Chae Rok (Song Kang), a 23-year-old ballerino who will get misplaced whereas chasing his goals.

Spoilers

Beforehand, Lee Chae Rok suffered a leg damage throughout a scuffle with Yang Ho Beom (Kim Kwon). This put a halt in his plans to enter a contest. His trainer Ki Seung Joo (Kim Tae Hoon) was anxious Lee Chae Rok would find yourself like him and forbid him from participating in it. Nevertheless, Lee Chae Rok refused to surrender and expressed his need to take part within the competitors.

On April 12, the drama launched two units of stills that gave a glimpse of what’s going to occur within the subsequent episode.

First off, Shim Duk Chool is noticed doing a ballet recital in entrance of ballerinas. His expression is inflexible with nervousness, and he locations his hand over his coronary heart as if he’s making an attempt to relax his thumping coronary heart. Shim Duk Chool manages to muster up the braveness to hold on along with his efficiency, and he reveals off elegant strikes with versatile fingertips. Lee Chae Rok applauds heartily with a broad smile on his face. He is proud that his first pupil has grown sufficient to current in entrance of ballerinas, and it is going to be intriguing to see what Shim Duk Chool will do subsequent as a way to fulfill his objective of turning into a ballerino.

The second set of stills present Lee Chae Rok experiencing a disturbing second.

Lee Chae Rok is within the altering room of the ballet studio with a glance of disbelief on his face. His face is pale with seriousness, and his expression steadily stiffens as if he’s confronted with an unbelievable actuality. Then he begins to shed tears, leaving viewers to marvel what occurred to him.

The manufacturing group hinted, “Right this moment, Lee Chae Rok will come throughout a stunning reality about Shim Duk Chool. Please watch the published to see what new disaster has come to the duo.”

Episode 7 of “Navillera” will air on April 12 at 9 p.m. KST.

