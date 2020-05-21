Song Seung Heon And Seo Ji Hye Give A Look At Their Characters In “Dinner Mate”

Song Seung Heon and Seo Ji Hye upped the joy for “Dinner Mate”!

This upcoming MBC drama is concerning the love story of a person and a lady who’ve grown jaded about romance after experiencing painful heartbreaks. By way of their dinner dates, they finally get better their means to really feel emotion and start to seek out love over meals.

On Could 20, MBC launched new stills of Seo Ji Hye, who portrays internet channel 2N BOX’s producing director (PD) Woo Do Hee. She’s a whimsical, shiny character stuffed with self-confidence and power, however she suffers from numbness as a result of two heartbreaks.

In the stills, Seo Ji Hye has fully reworked right into a PD. She appears to be like targeted on the monitor in entrance of her and is glued to her telephone as a PD whose job is to launch thrilling content material to viewers. She additionally exhibits a contrasting picture when she’s not at work. Wanting unhappy and calm, Woo Do Hee seems misplaced in thought and provides viewers a glimpse of the ache from her failed relationships.

Her onscreen associate Song Seung Heon seems as Kim Hae Kyung, an clever psychiatrist and meals psychologist who analyzes folks by watching them eat. Outdoors of labor, nevertheless, he has a contrasting chilly character.

In the images, the actor appears to be like dashing in a go well with and smiles for the digital camera. He appears to be like intently on the monitor whereas filming, and he reportedly created a pleasant environment by speaking with the employees on set.

“Dinner Mate” premieres on Could 25 at 9:30 p.m. KST. Try the teaser right here!

Supply (1) (2)