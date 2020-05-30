Song Seung Heon And Seo Ji Hye Grow Closer Over A Meal As Lee Ji Hoon Looks On In “Dinner Mate”

The upcoming episode of MBC’s Monday-Tuesday drama “Dinner Mate” will observe Song Seung Heon and Seo Ji Hye sharing a lighthearted meal, solely to be joined by Lee Ji Hoon.

“Dinner Mate” will inform the story of a person and a lady who’ve grown jaded about romance after experiencing painful heartbreaks. By means of their dinner dates, they finally get better their potential to really feel emotion and start to seek out love over meals.

The brand new stills present Kim Hae Kyung (Song Seung Heon) and Woo Do Hee (Seo Ji Hye) having dinner collectively. They maintain rice bowls of their palms as they take their meal exterior, sharing enjoyable conversations and attending to know one another higher. They appear to be comfy with one another as they’ve a cushty and easy meal.

On the opposite hand, Jung Jae Hyuk (Lee Ji Hoon) has a stony expression on his face as he watches them from afar. As Wo Do Hee’s ex-boyfriend who left her with many scars to heal, tensions rise as viewers marvel if Woo Do Hee and Jung Jae Hyuk will meet once more, and the way that may unfold.

Kim Hae Kyung and Woo Do Hee’s enjoyable dinner, and Jung Jae Hyuk’s interruption, will likely be proven on the episode of “Dinner Mate” that airs at 9:30 p.m. KST on June 1.

