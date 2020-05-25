Song Seung Heon And Seo Ji Hye Have An Unconventional Meeting Near The Ocean In “Dinner Mate”

New MBC Monday-Tuesday drama “Dinner Mate” has launched new stills of Song Seung Heon and Seo Ji Hye having an unconventional assembly.

“Dinner Mate” will inform the story of a person and a lady who’ve grown jaded about romance after experiencing painful heartbreaks. By their dinner dates, they finally recuperate their capacity to really feel emotion and start to search out love over meals.

Song Seung Heon performs the position of Kim Hae Kyung, a psychiatrist and meals psychologist, whereas Seo Ji Hye is the energetic producing director (PD) Woo Do Hee. It’s unimaginable to see what lays forward for the 2 utterly totally different folks, however the brand new stills give a glimpse into the tumultuous future. Whereas Woo Do Hee appears to be like out into the ocean as she is misplaced in thought, Kim Hae Kyung appears to throw his physique right into a confrontation that leaves him falling.

Song Seung Heon and Seo Ji Hye’s story will play out in MBC’s “Dinner Mate,” which can premiere on Might 25 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

