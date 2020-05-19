Song Seung Heon And Seo Ji Hye Meet For An Unusual Date In Upcoming Drama “Dinner Mate”

Upcoming MBC drama “Dinner Mate” has launched new stills of Song Seung Heon and Seo Ji Hye!

“Dinner Mate” will inform the love story of a person and a girl who’ve grown jaded about romance after experiencing painful heartbreak. By way of consuming dinner collectively, they ultimately recuperate their means to really feel emotion and start to seek out love over meals.

Song Seung Heon will play Kim Hae Kyung, a charismatic psychiatrist and meals psychologist who analyzes individuals by watching them eat. Seo Ji Hye will tackle the function of internet channel 2N BOX’s PD (producing director) Woo Do Hee, a whimsical and vivid character who’s well-liked amongst her friends. How will the 2 fully completely different individuals get alongside as “dinner mates”?

In the stills, Kim Hae Kyung and Woo Do Hee are at a pojangmacha (outside ingesting institution), consuming rice from paper cups. Kim Hae Kyung provides off chill and charismatic vibes regardless of his comfy floral outfit usually worn by older girls. Throughout from him sits Woo Do Hee, who appears to be like on absentmindedly as she eats, creating an air of curiosity as to what is going to turn into of the pair’s relationship.

“Dinner Mate” will premiere on Could 25 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

