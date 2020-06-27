Song Seung Heon And Seo Ji Hye Share A Romantic Date At Home On “Dinner Mate”

Love is lastly within the air for Song Seung Heon and Seo Ji Hye on “Dinner Mate”!

On the upcoming broadcast of MBC’s “Dinner Mate,” Song Seung Heon and Seo Ji Hye’s characters Kim Hae Kyung and Woo Do Hee will actually kick off their romance.

Spoiler

Within the newest episode of the drama, Kim Hae Kyung and Woo Do Hee formally confirmed their emotions for each other after each having been afraid of affection. Amidst the chaos of their office, the 2 selected to maintain their relationship a secret, usually sharing heat glances at each other all through the day.

In new pictures from the upcoming episode, the 2 characters lastly get away from the eyes of everybody else and revel in a peaceable night at dwelling. Each look way more snug being alone collectively, and the heat of their eyes conveys their romantic admiration for each other.

After Woo Do Hee falls asleep on the sofa, Kim Hae Kyung can’t take his eyes off of her, and he lastly beneficial properties the braveness to caress her face. As their romance blossoms, viewers can look ahead to how issues velocity up of their relationship.

The subsequent episode of “Dinner Mate” airs on June 29 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

Within the meantime, watch Song Seung Heon in his earlier drama “The Nice Present” under!

