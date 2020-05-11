Song Seung Heon And Seo Ji Hye Show Sweet Chemistry Over Dinner In Upcoming MBC Drama

MBC’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “Shall We Eat Dinner Collectively?” (working title) has shared new stills of its lead actors Song Seung Heon and Seo Ji Hye!

Primarily based on the webtoon of the identical identify, “Shall We Eat Dinner Collectively?” tells the love story of a person and a lady who’ve grown jaded about romance after experiencing painful heartbreak. Via consuming dinner collectively, they ultimately get better their capability to really feel emotion and start to seek out love over meals.

Song Seung Heon will play Kim Hae Kyung, an clever psychiatrist and meals psychologist who analyzes individuals by watching them eat. Seo Ji Hye will tackle the function of net channel 2N BOX’s PD (producing director) Woo Do Hee, a whimsical and shiny character who’s in style amongst her friends.

On Could 11, “Shall We Eat Dinner Collectively?” launched stills of Kim Hae Kyung and Woo Do Hee at a flowery restaurant. Kim Hae Kyung gazes at Woo Do Hee with curiosity, and she or he stares again with curiosity. That is described because the “luncheon impact,” which is when individuals who eat scrumptious meals collectively turn into nearer and sympathize with each other. It looks like that’s precisely how the 2 lead characters will begin changing into concerned in one another’s lives.

The 2 characters grew to become dinner mates after a coincidental assembly, and they’re going to proceed assembly for scrumptious meals as “shut strangers” whereas sustaining an inexpensive distance from one another. Though they don’t know one another’s names or ages, they’re anticipated to extend pleasure with the potential of growing a romantic relationship.

“Shall We Eat Dinner Collectively?” will premiere on Could 25 at 9:30 p.m. KST. Try the newest teaser right here!

