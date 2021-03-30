Song Seung Heon Confirmed To Star Opposite Lee Ha Na In Season 4 Of “Voice”

It’s official: Song Seung Heon might be becoming a member of Lee Ha Na within the upcoming fourth season of OCN’s hit drama “Voice”!

“Voice,” which aired its first season in 2017, revolves round an emergency name middle and the staff who try and combat crime utilizing the restricted data they get from the pressing calls they obtain.

On March 29, OCN confirmed that Song Seung Heon and Lee Ha Na can be starring in “Voice 4,” which can premiere in June. The upcoming season will pit the Golden Time Group towards a vicious assassin with extraordinary listening to skills that rival their very own.

Lee Ha Na might be reprising her position as life-saving voice profiler Kang Kwon Joo, whereas Song Seung Heon might be taking part in new character Derek Jo, a unit chief on the LAPD who winds up collaborating with the Golden Time Group. A troublesome perfectionist who refuses to simply accept even the smallest mistake, Derek Jo might be a pressure to be reckoned with in Season 4.

The producers of “Voice 4” commented, “The casting of Song Seung Heon and Lee Ha Na alone is sufficient to make us really feel assured and safe.”

“Song Seung Heon was one of the best match for the position of Derek Jo, who has a commanding gaze and a charismatic pressure of will,” they stated. “We’re sure that Song Seung Heon, together with his strong appearing expertise and depth, will deliver out the various charms of Derek Jo, a personality whose abilities are top-class however who harbors hidden emotional wounds and a secret that nobody is aware of.”

They went on, “No phrases are wanted to explain Lee Ha Na, who has flawlessly pulled off the position of ‘Voice’ heroine Kang Kwon Joo and led every season to success, and she’s going to proceed to take action in Season 4. We are going to greet you with a ‘Voice 4’ that doesn’t fall wanting the expectations of the viewers who love ‘Voice.’ Please look ahead to the brand new Golden Time partnership of Song Seung Heon and Lee Ha Na as they try to save lots of treasured lives.”

Are you excited to see Song Seung Heon and Lee Ha Na in “Voice 4”?

In the meantime, watch the primary season of “Voice” with subtitles beneath!

