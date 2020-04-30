Song Seung Heon Dashingly Escorts Seo Ji Hye On A Date In Poster For New Romance Drama

MBC’s upcoming Monday-Tuesday drama “Shall We Eat Dinner Collectively?” (working title) launched a romantic new poster!

Primarily based on the webtoon of the identical identify, “Shall We Eat Dinner Collectively?” tells the love story of a person and a lady who’ve grown jaded about romance after experiencing painful heartbreaks. By means of consuming dinner collectively, they finally get better their skills to really feel emotion and start to seek out love over meals.

In the brand new poster, Song Seung Heon and Seo Ji Hye are surrounded by a romantic ambiance. Song Seung Heon handsomely escorts Seo Ji Hye by holding her hand as she will get out a yellow taxi.

Moreover, the 2 are additionally dressed up in eye-catching apparel for his or her romantic dinner date. Song Seung Heon, who performs the clever psychiatrist and meals psychologist Kim Hae Kyung, appears to be like charming in his clean-cut white swimsuit. Seo Ji Hye, who performs Woo Do Hee, the manufacturing director (PD) for the online channel 2N BOX, is paying homage to Audrey Hepburn within the movie “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” in her black satin costume. With the attractive couple look, viewers are much more excited to see Song Seung Heon and Seo Ji Hye’s romance within the upcoming drama.

“Shall We Eat Dinner Collectively?” will premiere on Could 25. Check out a teaser for the drama right here!

