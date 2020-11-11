Song Seung Heon In Talks To Lead 4th Season Of “Voice”

Song Seung Heon could also be starring within the upcoming season of the OCN drama “Voice”!

On November 11, it was reported that Song Seung Heon had been forged for the lead position within the fourth season of “Voice.”

In response, a supply from his company Starship Leisure acknowledged, “Song Seung Heon has obtained a casting provide for the lead position within the OCN drama ‘Voice 4’ and is at the moment reviewing it.”

Beforehand, OCN confirmed that they’re planning to return with a fourth season of the favored drama subsequent yr.

“Voice,” which first aired in 2017, revolves round an emergency name heart and the staff who try to struggle crime utilizing the restricted info from the pressing calls they obtain. The upcoming season might be set in Jeju Island and introduce new characters.

