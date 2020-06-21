Song Seung Heon Shields Seo Ji Hye From The Pouring Rain In “Dinner Mate”

MBC’s Monday-Tuesday drama “Dinner Mate” has shared new stills from the upcoming episode!

“Dinner Mate” tells the story of a person and a girl who’ve grown jaded about romance after experiencing painful heartbreaks. Via their dinner dates, they finally get better their skill to really feel emotion and start to seek out love over meals. Song Seung Heon stars as Kim Hae Kyung, a psychiatrist and meals psychologist, and Seo Ji Hye performs the energetic producing director (PD) Woo Do Hee.

Spoilers

In earlier episodes, Kim Hae Kyung and Woo Do Hee couldn’t cease their emotions even after realizing one another’s identities. Their emotions for one another have been additionally solidified after Kim Hae Kyung’s easy confession.

The first nonetheless reveals Woo Do Hee staring blankly on the floor as rain falls overhead. Viewers are questioning what may have brought about her change in temper after beginning her romance with Kim Hae Kyung. In the next stills, Kim Hae Kyung involves her aspect and holds a jacket over her head to guard her from the rain, all of the whereas her with a caring gaze. It stays to be seen how their relationship will develop as they start to point out extra affection in the direction of one another.

In addition, the pair turns into concerned with Jung Jae Hyuk (Lee Ji Hoon) and Jin No Eul (Apink‘s Son Naeun) following Kim Hae Kyung’s resolution to look on broadcast. In the earlier episode, after inflicting chaos on the filming location, Jung Jae Hyuk even fabricated a situation through which he needed to rescue Woo Do Hee. It seems as if Jung Jae Hyuk’s dangerous intentions will trigger ripples in Kim Hae Kyung and Woo Do Hee’s romance.

The subsequent episode of “Dinner Mate” airs on June 22 at 9:30 p.m. KST.

