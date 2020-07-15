Song Seung Heon Talks About Working With Seo Ji Hye, Names His Most Memorable Dramas, And More

On July 14, Song Seung Heon appeared as a visitor on the SBS Energy FM radio present “Kim Younger Chul’s Energy FM” to speak about the MBC Monday-Tuesday drama “Dinner Mate,” his true self off set, and extra.

The actor shared, “It feels prefer it began solely a pair days in the past, however ‘Dinner Mate’ is ending right now. We completed filming two weeks in the past due to an abroad broadcasting scenario.”

Song Seung Heon then talked about his co-star Seo Ji Hye. “She’s fairly and an excellent actor,” he stated. “She has the largest and prettiest eyes out of all of the actors I’ve labored with. Her eyes are so huge that I informed her so whereas we had been performing.” He added, “Kim Tae Hee‘s eyes are huge too, however Seo Ji Hye’s are greater.”

Song Seung Heon additionally talked about his well-liked 2000 drama “Autumn in My Coronary heart.” He stated, “‘Autumn in My Coronary heart’ actually feels prefer it was simply yesterday. Not way back, somebody was speaking about it, so I regarded it up on the web, and the drama was from September 2000.”

He continued, “That was already 20 years in the past. Time actually goes by quick. It wasn’t simply 10 years in the past [but 20]. I used to be so shocked.”

Song Seung Heon credited “Autumn in My Coronary heart,” which as soon as reached a formidable 42 p.c viewership, for his success as an actor right now. “It’s a drama that’s develop into a supply of motivation for me in order that I could possibly be on this radio present proper now,” he stated.

He continued, “The attention-grabbing factor was that even then, it wasn’t a time when individuals abroad knew a lot about Korean actors. After the drama aired, foreigners got here as much as my home and my workplace. That was so fascinating. Earlier than then, I couldn’t even think about that individuals would acknowledge me abroad.” He then selected the scene on the finish of the drama the place he carried a harm Song Hye Kyo on his again throughout the seashore as the most memorable.

Song Seung Heon additionally talked about his drama “East of Eden,” recalling how he had filmed the drama in Hong Kong. “I didn’t know the climate in Hong Kong was that sizzling,” he commented.

As for the drama he remembers probably the most, he named MBC’s “Three Guys and Three Ladies,” wherein he made his debut. He stated, “I had a tough time, and I used to be missing at some factors whereas engaged on this drama, however I all the time select this drama as a result of it’s what made me into right now’s Song Seung Heon. It’s a drama I labored on for about two to 3 years.”

Song Seung Heon then talked about how he’s confirmed off sillier sides to him on MBC’s “House Alone” (“I Reside Alone”). He elaborated on his true self, saying, “Every time I’m performing out a critical scene throughout filming, I all the time have an intuition to fiddle.” He added that he tends to be clumsy too, particularly with equipment.

Song Seung Heon lastly shared that though he’s the youngest of three, many individuals say that he looks like the eldest. He stated, “For those who get to know me, you’ll suppose that I do appear to be the youngest.”

