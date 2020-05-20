Song Seung Heon Thanks Lee Sun Bin For Sending Gift To “Dinner Mate” Set

Lee Sun Bin confirmed her help for Song Seung Heon’s new drama by sending a espresso truck to the set!

Song Seung Heon is at present filming the drama “Dinner Mate,” which tells the love story of a person and a lady who’ve grown jaded about romance after experiencing painful heartbreak. By consuming dinner collectively, they finally get better their skill to really feel emotion and start to search out love over meals. Song Seung Heon performs Kim Hae Kyung, a charismatic psychiatrist and meals psychologist who analyzes individuals by watching them eat.

On Might 19, Song Seung Heon posted images of himself posing in entrance of a espresso truck despatched by Lee Sun Bin. The highest banner on the truck learn, “I’m cheering on Song Seung Heon and the staff of MBC’s ‘Dinner Mate’! From Lee Sun Bin.”

Banners subsequent to the truck say, “Do you wish to have a cup of espresso along with Hae Kyung?” The caption is a play on the Korean title of the present, which accurately means, “Do you wish to have dinner collectively?”

Song Seung Heon uploaded the pictures with the caption, “Sun Bin, thanks thanks!!!” Within the hashtags, he included her title and the title of her personal upcoming drama, “Crew Bulldog: Off-duty Investigation.”

Song Seung Heon and Lee Sun Bin beforehand starred collectively within the 2019 tvN drama “The Nice Present.”

“Dinner Mate” additionally stars Search engine optimisation Ji Hye, Apink’s Son Naeun, and Lee Ji Hoon.

Watch Song Seung Heon and Lee Sun Bin in “The Nice Present” under!

