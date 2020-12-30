Song Sun Mi And NU’EST’s Minhyun Enjoy A Meal As Mother And Son In “Stay On”

Song Sun Mi can be making a particular look in “Stay On” as NU’EST’s Minhyun’s mom!

“Stay On” is a romance drama that includes two members of the broadcasting membership at Web optimization Yeon Excessive Faculty. Jung Da Bin performs Baek Ho Rang, a social media influencer that enters the membership with suspicious motives. NU’EST’s Minhyun performs Go Eun Taek, the membership president with perfectionist tendencies.

Spoiler

Go Eun Taek lives alone together with his father as a consequence of his mother and father’ divorce when he was youthful. The one type of contact he had together with his mom was a brief cellphone name every so often. Her promise to come back again light as time glided by, and he naturally turned upset in her. His resentment in the direction of her affected his persona, and he turned somebody who vehemently disliked damaged guarantees. The following episode will present the affectionate but awkward relationship between Go Eun Taek and his mom.

In the brand new stills, Go Eun Taek and his mom are having dinner collectively. Her eyes shine with heat, and she or he wears a loving smile on her face. He gazes at her with affection, however he can’t deliver himself to disregard the air of awkwardness between them.

There’s a shift within the environment when it’s time to say goodbye. His mom grabs him earlier than he might go, and she or he sheds tears as she tells him one thing. Go Eun Taek’s expression darkens, elevating questions on their dialog. Will Go Eun Taek be capable of forgive his mom?

The following episode of “Stay On” will air on December 29 at 9 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, meet up with the sequence right here:

