Song Yoo-jung Useless: Korean Actress was 26

South Korean actress Song Yoo-jung has died age 26. The causes are at present unknown.

The knowledge was confirmed Song’s representatives on the Elegant Artist Company. The company additionally posted the information on Instagram.

Song started as a mannequin and debuted as an actor in MBC’s Golden Rainbow.” She was greatest recognized for her recurring function in MBC TV collection “Make A Want” the place she appeared in 120 episodes between 2014 and 2015 because the character Han Da-won. Extra not too long ago Song additionally appeared in one other collection “Faculty 2017,” broadcast by KBS2, and “Pricey My Identify.”

“Actress Song Yoo-jung has left us,” the discover mentioned. “Yoo Jung was at all times a good friend who gave happiness with a shiny smile. She was an exquisite actor who performed with ardour greater than anybody else. Thanks for becoming a member of us as an actor on the Elegant Artist Company.”

It’s understood that Song died on Saturday and {that a} personal funeral has already taken place.

Korea has seen a succession of deaths of younger celebrities. These embody the demise by suicide of Okay-pop star Jonghyun (actual title: Kim Jong-hyun), who was 27. In 2019, Singer Sulli, previously of the band f(x), was discovered lifeless at her house on the age of 25. One other Okay-pop star Goo Hara, previously a member of lady band Kara, was discovered lifeless at 28.

The Korean music, movie and TV industries are at present having fun with world renown because of a mixture of expertise, rigorous coaching and social media advertising. Behind the glamour, nevertheless, the business is understood to place nice stress on its younger stars. And followers can flip into bullying detractors on-line.

Actresses and different feminine artists have additionally killed themselves, complaining of melancholy and disillusionment with the business. Jang Ja-yeon, who had a supporting function within the Korean model of hit TV collection “Boys Over Flowers,” wrote in her suicide notice that she had been pressured to carry out sexual favors to so-called sponsors who assist expertise get roles in common TV collection or movies.