‘Songbird’ to Get Theatrical Release in Japan in Debut Pickup by Wowow

“Songbird,” the Michael Bay-produced pandemic thriller that’s headed straight to streaming in North America, will likely be given an in-cinema launch in Japan. The rights pickup was the primary acquisition by the newly-formed theatrical distribution arm of Japanese pay-TV chief Wowow.

The movie takes place years in the longer term, in which a mutated strand of coronavirus, referred to as COVID-23, continues to wreak havoc on the world’s inhabitants. Because the country-wide lockdown stretches into its fourth 12 months, contaminated Individuals are compelled into quarantine camps. Amid the dystopia, one courier (portrayed by “Riverdale” star KJ Apa) who’s immune to the virus, falls in love with an aspiring artist (Sofia Carson), who’s believed to be contaminated. Adam Mason directed the film from a script he co-wrote with Simon Boyes. “Songbird” additionally stars Craig Robinson, Bradley Whitford, Demi Moore and Paul Walter Hauser.

The manufacturing was backed by STX Leisure. Kayo Washio, head of Wowow’s Los Angeles workplace, struck the acquisition cope with Endeavor Content material, which is dealing with worldwide gross sales for the movie.

Wowow’s counterintuitive transfer is testomony to the energy of the theatrical sector revival in Japan, after doubtlessly the worst of the COVID-19 outbreak earlier this 12 months. In latest disease-free years, Japan has been the world’s third largest field workplace market, behind solely North America and China. Japanese cinemas have efficiently re-opened and theatrical evaluation agency Gower Road has declared the market as solely the second wherever in the world to have basically returned to regular, that means that weekly revenues are pushed by prosaic issues similar to product and native holidays, fairly than extraordinary ones similar to seating capability restrictions or public well being orders that shut cinemas.

Latest weeks on the Japanese field workplace have been dominated by native animation movie “Demon Slayer The Film Mugen Prepare” which had grossed greater than $264 million by the tip of November, overtaking “Titanic” to develop into the second largest movie of all time in the nation.

The “Songbird” acquisition can be indicative of one other 2020 pattern in that conventional pay-TV corporations the world over are seeing their companies eroded by streaming providers. Wowow has beforehand defined its growth into old style theatrical releasing as a part of the corporate’s efforts to diversify its income base.

“Theatrical distribution is a promising new enterprise for us. We’re not naïve to the impression of the pandemic. It has and can proceed to create distinctive challenges, however the cinematic expertise just isn’t going away, and challenges create alternative,” stated Wowow board director and managing govt officer Mizuguchi Masahiko, who launched and oversees the corporate’s new theatrical releasing operation.

“Wowow has constructed its platform with a give attention to sustainability and scalability. In doing so, we’re effectively positioned to navigate via unsure instances. We’re completely happy to have such a wonderful movie to lead our new theatrical slate and to construct a brand new Wowow custom of high quality, commercially viable movement photos.”

Wowow additionally lately boarded the highly-anticipated collection “Tokyo Vice,” closing an all-rights distribution deal for Japan. The collection deal may also see Wowow co-produce with Endeavor Content material and HBO Max.

A few of Wowow’s theatrical movie releases could also be day and date with TV and streaming, whereas different movies may even see conventional launch patterns with exclusivity in theaters first. Releasing selections are to be made on a case-by-case foundation with every movie in order that campaigns might be tailor-made appropriately. No exact launch date is ready for “Songbird,” with the corporate saying solely that it’ll attain theaters in Japan in 2021.

“A universally relatable love story with a definite Michael Bay really feel to it, ‘Songbird’ is wholly distinctive as a narrative, and a movie that may drive audiences to theaters in Japan. This film works as a result of the pandemic is being skilled all around the world and most of the people expertise the identical vary of feelings and emotions together with worry, trepidation and isolation, whereas additionally rethinking lives and what’s vital to us,” stated Washio.