‘Songland’ Winner Griffen Palmer Has Multiple Country Cuts to His Name – Variety

The NBC actuality collection “Songland” wrapped this week, naming Canadian songwriter Griffen Palmer, who’s signed with Nashville-based Huge Loud Publishing, its season two winner. His ballad “Second Guessing,” co-written with “Songland” choose Shane McAnally, was chosen as the brand new single for Florida Georgia Line.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of FGL instantly recognized the tune as a “wedding ceremony track” on the Might 18 episode, after which it hit the No. 2 spot on the iTunes total and nation charts instantly upon launch. The band wasted no time capitalizing on the track’s prompt potential and launched a video on their YouTube Channel as a part of the roll-out.

“Second Guessing” beat out songs by rivals Shawn Austin (“Lean On”), Lukr (“What You’re Puttin’ Down”) and Victoria Banks (“That’s a Country Music”).

SONGLAND — “Florida Georgia Line” Episode 206 — Pictured: Griffen Palmer — (Photograph by: Trae Patton/NBC)

Trae Patton/NBC

“Being on ‘Songland’ was such an unbelievable expertise and studying alternative for me as a songwriter,” stated Palmer. “I nonetheless can’t imagine {that a} band I’ve appeared up to for thus a few years has chosen my track to document as their very own. Having the ability to share this second with family and friends on nationwide tv makes all of it that rather more particular.”

“Second Guessing,” as featured on FGL’s forthcoming “6-Pack” EP, marks Palmer’s second high-profile Country lower, after notching his first profession launch with Keith City’s “Polaroid,” off his “The Velocity of Now Half 1” album due his fall.

Palmer is at present fostering his writing improvement amongst Huge Loud’s roster of writers, which incorporates Rodney Clawson, Chris Tompkins, Matt Dragstrem, Jamie Moore, and Joey Moi, plus Chris Lane, Morgan Wallen, Ashley Leone, Madison Kozak, Ernest Keith Smith and Huge Loud founder Craig Wiseman.

Season 2 of “Songland” additionally noticed the discharge of “Champagne Evening” by Woman Antebellum attain the highest of the iTunes nation chart and No. 1 on the general chart, and “Sway” by Luis Fonsi hit No. 1 on the Latin chart in addition to the general chart. Ester Dean and Ryan Tedder additionally served as judges on the present.