Songs for Screens: Dillon Francis on Remixing ‘The Coconut Nut’

Like a lot of his dance music friends used to spending 200-plus days of the yr enjoying to packed, sweaty crowds, DJ-producer Dillon Francis turned to digital DJ units to remain productive. and employed, throughout quarantine.

However even for an artist used to enjoying a number of festivals per week, the influence on his output outdoors of DJ gigs started to take its toll. “It took lots of productiveness away from me truly making music,” says Francis, whose newest mixtape, “Magic Is Actual,” dropped final yr.

So when he was approached by Pernod Ricard’s Malibu Rum to place his personal spin on a remix of the viral hit “The Coconut Track (Da Coconut Nut),” the project helped re-spark his musical drive. “One thing that places me in a confined space helps my creativity go full-force. I do know lots of people say they hate being confined to create, however I find it irresistible as a result of it forces you to suppose in several methods.”

The result’s “The Coconut Nut Malibu Remix,” a 2020 party-anthem take on the basic tune which dropped on Tuesday (August 4) to encourage a viral dance routine, dubbed #TheCoconutChallenge.

Along with Francis, the dance problem might be supported by greater than 30 artists and influencers throughout seven totally different nations, together with comic Hannah Stocking, singer and radio presenter Fleur East and artistic director Ashley Banjo, who will encourage their followers to hitch within the problem by performing the dance strikes created by choreographer Matt Steffanina. Francis will even choose sure submissions to be a part of the tune’s official, 100% crowd-sourced music video, due for launch September 15.

“The tune has been round for a protracted, very long time and has had numerous performs and downloads, so we thought it was an excellent match with Malibu Rum and our coconut spirit,” says Troy Gorczyca, Malibu’s model director. “It’s an effective way to convey the model to life and make the tune extra up to date and encourage our audience to bop and have enjoyable and benefit from the summer time enjoyable in a state of affairs that’s somewhat bit totally different than regular.”

Certainly, summer time 2020 has been something however regular for the world at giant, and notably the small companies, bars and eating places who make up the spine of Malibu’s distribution. In accordance with MarketWatch, 55% of companies on Yelp within the U.S. have shut down for good throughout the coronavirus pandemic. As well as, the Nationwide Bureau of Financial Analysis discovered that 41% of Black-owned companies within the U.S. — some 440,000 enterprises — have been shuttered by COVID-19.

That heavy stat impressed Malibu to pledge $150,000 to the Nationwide City League, and the corporate will donate a further $1 per put up tagged #TheCoconutChallenge on Instagram, Fb and Twitter for a most contribution of $250,000 to Black-owned companies August 4-24. The fragile steadiness of community-based philanthropy with summertime enjoyable was an necessary tone for the model to strike. “Sure, we’re a model that’s all about summer time, however we wished or acknowledge what’s going on around the globe and determine how we are able to do our greatest to make the world a bit higher,” provides Malibu’s Gorczyca.

For Francis, the “Coconut Nut Remix” has helped spark his largest inventive tear since quarantine, and prompted him to reduce his common DJ gigs on the digital dance get together circuit to focus on new music and collaborations. Songs for Screens caught up with the musician from his residence in L.A. (in between cooking periods to organize brussels sprouts and hen on his air fryer) to study extra about his strategy to the remix, a Meghan Trainor collab years within the making, and why you gained’t see him play a drive-in present anytime quickly.

What made you need to get entangled on this new partnership with Malibu and this replace of “The Coconut Nut”?

FRANCIS: Malibu hit me up, and so they offered a tune that’s at all times been in regards to the enjoyable spirit of summer time. And I’ve at all times been about enjoyable spirit of summer time, particularly with my music. The truth that they let me have my inventive freedom and actually pushed for that was superb. We wished to make one thing that was gonna be performed at each single pool on the earth. Sadly, we’re nonetheless in quarantine, in order that’s why we received #TheCoconutChallenge. We are able to nonetheless have folks dancing by the pool, socially distanced for an necessary trigger, listening to our tune and make it the tune of the summer time.

Dillon Press

Courtesy Dillon Press

How acquainted had been you with the tune previous to creating this remix, and what distinctive parts did you add to place your personal spin on it?

I used to be considerably aware of it; I had seen the meme model of it that I feel had 170 million views on YouTube after they despatched it to me. At first it was like somebody saying, “Hey, are you able to remix Blink 182?” I’m such a fan of Blink 182, it might be onerous for me to do this. After which if you see how massive a tune that is, you simply need to ensure you make one thing on that stage simply in a unique zone. I saved the unique intact and simply added the quote-unquote summer time vibes half. After I was making it I used to be simply imagining folks cannonballing into their pool continually, or being on the seaside and simply flying right into a wave. So it was that and simply inspiring folks dance to it. That’s why we’ve the 4/Four half on the finish. It’s a lot enjoyable — dance music was heading in that path earlier than all of the shutdowns began taking place, so I’m glad that we are able to dance to this half since no person can dance inside. I’m particularly excited that anyone will be capable to do it, as a result of I’m so dangerous at dancing. I would like folks to be like, “I can have my humorous spin on it.”

How have you ever stayed productive throughout quarantine — are you continue to doing numerous digital DJ units?

I used to be doing weekly DJ units for some time, and I used to be having a lot enjoyable and it actually was a blast. It helped me discover a lot newfound love for DJing all through this entire factor, and discovering new music. It’s been a deep dive into genres that I’ve fallen in love with. The one factor I seen although was it took lots of productiveness away from me truly making music… so I’ve form of slowed down on the digital DJ units and making much more music. I feel final week I had my largest inspiration spurt — I completed round 4 actually enjoyable home songs that I feel I’ll hopefully get to the ultimate model of quickly. Nevertheless it’s undoubtedly powerful to be making music proper now. Inspiration goes out and in.

“Underwater,” your new collaboration with Meghan Trainor, simply got here out on the deluxe version of her album “Deal with Myself.” Was {that a} tune you completed throughout quarantine?

The story on that’s so humorous. [About two years ago], I used to be legitimately sitting on a airplane about to return to L.A., I feel, and she or he was sitting two seats forward of me together with her husband and she or he turns round and she or he goes “Dillon Francis!” I’m like “How is Meghan Trainor speaking to me proper now? How does she even know my identify” And my previous tour supervisor had been enjoying her my music, which I wasn’t even conscious of, so there after which I stated, “We gotta make a tune. I’m gonna ship you this factor I’ve been writing, let’s work on it.” So I labored on this monitor for six months and I despatched it again to her and she or he stated, “Superior, that is nice. I gotta write a second verse. I’ll speak to you quickly.” After which actually a yr later I get a textual content again from her that claims, “Hey, I did the second verse, it’s gonna be on my deluxe album! Are you stoked?” And I’m like, “Hell yeah, it’s been a yr later however let’s do that!” The story is simply so bizarre and humorous. I didn’t understand it was gonna come out but it surely was actually superior that she wished it to be part of it. That occurs rather a lot in pop music, the place you gotta wait a very long time. However her writing is so unbelievable, that to have the ability to do a tune like that together with her is such an honor.

Although you’ve scaled again your DJ work, have you ever had any gives or curiosity to do any drive-in reveals or different COVID-compliant dwell occasions?

I don’t need to do it until everyone seems to be super-safe. I haven’t felt actually snug with the drive-in reveals simply because I get actually terrified of that domino impact that I really feel like lots of younger children don’t take into consideration. I need to assist as a lot as attainable to do away with it so that when it’s performed I can go full drive again into dwell reveals. I miss dwell reveals a lot, however I’d not need to jeopardize in any respect for a dwell present. I’m simply gonna wait till I actually understand it’s the appropriate time to go.

Is there something you don’t miss about highway life and touring? Any pet peeves you’re glad to be on maintain from?

I don’t miss the 5 a.m. flight from Vegas to New York, or wherever on the east coast that has to do with early mornings after enjoying reveals. That’s the worst a part of touring, the place you say, “Aww man, we are able to solely get that eight a.m. flight that’s a layover as a result of there’s actually no flights to Boise, Idaho.” I don’t miss that. However I’ll undergo that; I don’t even care anymore. I need to return out and tour so badly I’ll undergo all these early mornings. And as soon as I can tour once more, I’m additionally not gonna ever sleep. I’m gonna be on the market, climbing on rocks, mountaineering, simply getting on the market on the earth. I really feel like I took my touring for granted, albeit that I used to be very drained at sure occasions. However now I’m gonna be centered on actually going and ingesting the town and seeing what it gives. I’m not saying I didn’t do this earlier than, however now I’m gonna do this to its fullest and say, “All proper, let’s go.”

Songs for Screens is a Selection column sponsored by Anzie Blue, a wellness firm and café based mostly in Nashville. It’s written by Andrew Hampp, founding father of music advertising and marketing consultancy 1803 LLC and former correspondent for Billboard. Every week, the column highlights noteworthy use of music in promoting and advertising and marketing campaigns, in addition to movie and TV. Comply with Hampp on Twitter at @ahampp.