Songwriter Fund for Pandemic Relief Accepting Applications

Over the previous pandemic-stricken 12 months, a number of charities and help applications have stepped ahead for segments of the music trade, from MusiCares to Save Our Levels and Crew Nation.

With the backing of Songwriters of North America (SONA), the Songwriter Fund providing emergency grants to songwriters in want has distributed over $400,000 in grants to songwriters who’ve been hardest hit by the pandemic — and is accepting donations for one other spherical of aid funding, with purposes opening on April 28: To study extra concerning the fund or to donate, go to www.songwriterfund.com.

Directed by an all-woman staff of songwriters Autumn Rowe and Michelle Featherstone with administration by Sarah Robertson, the Songwriter Fund presents emergency grants to songwriters in want. It was launched with sources from SONA and Sony Music Publishing, amongst different personal and company donations.

“Every little thing dried up abruptly for the songwriting group: royalties from streaming, in addition to the power to do gig work or be a session participant,” stated Featherstone. “We had been speaking to fellow songwriters who had been asking, ‘How will I pay this month’s hire? How will I purchase groceries? Will I ever work once more?’”

Final 12 months, Rowe had begun working solo to lift cash for different songwriters, accepting donations from artist pals comparable to Leona Lewis and Billy Clark. SONA quickly got here on board to create a bigger, extra structured fund.

“The Songwriter Fund is a useful resource for our group when there aren’t any different choices,” stated Rowe. “Many writers who ran out of choices obtained grants, and we had been actually grateful to assist. I’d just like the Songwriter Fund to really feel like that good friend who at all times has your again. As a result of there may be so little overhead in our group, essentially the most potential cash goes out to songwriters.”