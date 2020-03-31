The Songwriters Hall of Fame has rescheduled their 51st Annual Induction & Awards Gala initially set for June 11, 2020 to June 10, 2021, on the Marriott Marquis New York, the group introduced as we speak. In making the announcement, SHOF President & CEO, Linda Moran, acknowledged, “In going through the truth of the long run being unknown and the extraordinary quantity […]
Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Moved to 2021
March 31, 2020
1 Min Read
