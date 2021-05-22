Sonia Balani (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Sonia Balani (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra
Sonia Balani is an Indian actress and type. She is legendary for her roles in Bollywood motion pictures. Sonia has seemed within the films like Tum Bin 2 and Baazaar, in conjunction with tv displays, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Tu Mera Hero, Laal Ishq, and Detective Didi.
Biography
Sonia Balani was once born on 9 January 1991 in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India. She finished her coaching and preparation for performing from Agra. At first, she made ads like Zomato, Philips, and many others., and made her TV debut.
Sonia started her profession as an actress in 2012 as Sony Chadha within the tv collection Suvreen Guggal Topper Of the Yr. She has carried out a romantic comedy collection, Tu Mera Hero as Panchi, within the 12 months 2014. Sonia labored for the display of Ekta Kapoor at Baden Achhe Lagte Hain in 2011 as Pihu.
She seemed in tv collection Detective Didi in 2017 to 2018 broadcasted on ZEE TV. After this she starred within the serial Kaun Hai as Sonia within the 12 months 2018 on Colours TV and seemed in Laal Ishq within the 12 months 2018 as Simran and Shanno on &TV.
Bio
|Actual Title
|Sonia Balani
|Nickname
|Sonia
|Career
|Actress
|Date of Start
|9 January 1991
|Age (as in 2021)
|30 Years
|Start Position
|Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India
|Nationality
|Indian
|House The town
|Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India
|Circle of relatives
|Mom : Now not To be had
Father : Now not To be had
Sister : Now not To be had
Brother : Now not To be had
Husband : Now not To be had
|Faith
|Hinduism
|Cope with
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Schooling Main points and Extra
|Faculty
|Now not Recognized
|Faculty
|Now not Recognized
|Instructional Qualification
|Graduate
|Debut
|Tv : Suvreen Guggal Topper Of the Yr (2012)
|Awards
|Now not To be had
Bodily Stats and Extra
|Top
|5′ 5″ Toes
|Weight
|54 Kg
|Determine Dimension
|34-27-34
|Eye Color
|Black
|Hair Color
|Darkish Brown
|Spare time activities
|Studying Books and Sketching
Marital Standing and Extra
|Marital Standing
|Unmarried
|Boyfriends
|Now not To be had
|Controversies
|None
|Wage (approx)
|Now not To be had
|Web Value
|Now not To be had
Social Media Presence
- Sonia Balani was once born and raised in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.
- Sonia won the Big name Pariwaar Award for favourite Naya Sadasya (feminine) for Tu Mera Hero.
- In 2021, Sonia was once seemed within the internet collection Disney plus Hotstar Quix Bhopal to Vegas.
- Sonia debuted within the Bollywood trade from the movie Tum Bin 2 as Gurpreet within the 12 months 2016. Her different film comprises Baazaar within the 12 months 2018 performed the nature of Aamna Ahmed.
- Sonia and her spouse Priyanshu gained an Indian Television tube Award (ITA) for his or her full of life efficiency. and in addition won nominations for Big name Parivaar Award favourite Jodi with Priyanshu.
- She is an educated dancer.
- She is a canine lover and has a puppy canine ‘Track’.
When you have extra information about Sonia Balani. Please remark beneath we will be able to up to date inside of a hour.