Sonia Balani (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Sonia Balani (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Sonia Balani is an Indian actress and type. She is legendary for her roles in Bollywood motion pictures. Sonia has seemed within the films like Tum Bin 2 and Baazaar, in conjunction with tv displays, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Tu Mera Hero, Laal Ishq, and Detective Didi.

Biography

Sonia Balani was once born on 9 January 1991 in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India. She finished her coaching and preparation for performing from Agra. At first, she made ads like Zomato, Philips, and many others., and made her TV debut.

Sonia started her profession as an actress in 2012 as Sony Chadha within the tv collection Suvreen Guggal Topper Of the Yr. She has carried out a romantic comedy collection, Tu Mera Hero as Panchi, within the 12 months 2014. Sonia labored for the display of Ekta Kapoor at Baden Achhe Lagte Hain in 2011 as Pihu.

She seemed in tv collection Detective Didi in 2017 to 2018 broadcasted on ZEE TV. After this she starred within the serial Kaun Hai as Sonia within the 12 months 2018 on Colours TV and seemed in Laal Ishq within the 12 months 2018 as Simran and Shanno on &TV.

Bio

Actual Title Sonia Balani Nickname Sonia Career Actress Date of Start 9 January 1991 Age (as in 2021) 30 Years Start Position Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India Nationality Indian House The town Agra, Uttar Pradesh, India Circle of relatives Mom : Now not To be had

Father : Now not To be had

Sister : Now not To be had

Brother : Now not To be had

Husband : Now not To be had Faith Hinduism Cope with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Schooling Main points and Extra

Faculty Now not Recognized Faculty Now not Recognized Instructional Qualification Graduate Debut Tv : Suvreen Guggal Topper Of the Yr (2012)

Awards Now not To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 5″ Toes Weight 54 Kg Determine Dimension 34-27-34 Eye Color Black Hair Color Darkish Brown Spare time activities Studying Books and Sketching

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Unmarried Boyfriends Now not To be had Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Web Value Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Sonia Balani was once born and raised in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

Sonia won the Big name Pariwaar Award for favourite Naya Sadasya (feminine) for Tu Mera Hero.

In 2021, Sonia was once seemed within the internet collection Disney plus Hotstar Quix Bhopal to Vegas.

Sonia debuted within the Bollywood trade from the movie Tum Bin 2 as Gurpreet within the 12 months 2016. Her different film comprises Baazaar within the 12 months 2018 performed the nature of Aamna Ahmed.

Sonia and her spouse Priyanshu gained an Indian Television tube Award (ITA) for his or her full of life efficiency. and in addition won nominations for Big name Parivaar Award favourite Jodi with Priyanshu.

She is an educated dancer.

She is a canine lover and has a puppy canine ‘Track’.

