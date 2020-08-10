Sonia decides to set up a three-member committee to resolve the pilot case

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday decided to set up a three-member committee after former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot met Rahul Gandhi to sort out the issues raised by Pilot and his supporting legislators and appropriate the case. To be resolved. Also read – Surin in lieu of MLAs of Sachin Pilot camp, said- Ashok Gehlot is my political guru

"Sachin Pilot met Rahul Gandhi and apprised him of his concerns in detail," the statement issued by party's organization general secretary KC Venugopal said. There was a clear, open and decisive dialogue between the two. "According to him, Pilot committed to work in the interests of the Congress Party and the Congress Government in Rajasthan.

Venugopal said, "After this meeting, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has decided that the All India Congress Committee will constitute a three-member committee to diagnose issues raised by Pilot and other angry MLAs and reach a fair resolution." "

