‘Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh were responsible for Congress defeat in 2014’, Pranab Mukherjee revealed in his book

New Delhi: At a time when news of confrontation within the Congress is making headlines, the final volume of Pranab Mukherjee's memoirs may spark more debate on the issue. A new book by former President late Pranab Mukherjee is coming in which highlights his long journey from childhood to being President in a village in West Bengal.

There is also a discussion of 2014 Lok Sabha elections in this book. In the book, the former President of India, the late Pranab Mukherjee, has presented an important vision for the Congress party, which he himself was a senior leader for five decades. In the book, he blamed Dr. Manmohan Singh and Congress President Sonia Gandhi for the 2014 carnage. In it, he wrote that some Congress members believed that if he had become PM himself, the party would not have lost power.

In this book, Mukherjee has also shared his experience politically with two opposing Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Manmohan Singh while President. In this fourth edition of Mukherjee's memoirs, the former President has talked about the challenges and some difficult decisions he faced while holding the top constitutional post.

Pranab da has written in his book ‘The Presidential Years’ that after I became the President, the Congress lost direction, while Sonia Gandhi could not handle the affairs of the party. He wrote that “Some Congress leaders told me that if I had become PM in the year 2004, then in 2014 the Congress would not have to face such a terrible defeat.”

He wrote, “Although I do not deal with this view, I believe that after my election as President, the leadership of the party lost political attention. While Sonia Gandhi was unable to handle the affairs of the party, the House lost any personal contact with other MPs due to Dr. Singh’s prolonged absence. “

‘Rupa Books’ publication announced on Friday that Mukherjee’s memoir ‘The Presidential Years’ will be released globally in January 2021. Today is also birthday of Mukherjee. Managing Director of Publications Kapish G. Mehra said, “Pranab da, the strong personality of Indian politics, always insisted that he would be lost in the crowd without leaving a streak behind him.” Today, he has left behind an unmatched legacy. Some of these things are mentioned in this book. “

