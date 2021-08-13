Sonia Gandhi calls opposition assembly, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray may even attend

Opposition assembly Maharashtra Leader Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray will attend the assembly of opposition leaders known as by way of Congress President Sonia Gandhi on August 20. His celebration gave this data. Shiv Sena chief Sanjay Raut mentioned that Thackeray will take part within the assembly thru video hyperlink. The Congress is a part of the ruling alliance with Shiv Sena and NCP in Maharashtra.Additionally Learn – After Kapil Sibal’s dinner, now Sonia Gandhi will cling a gathering with opposition leaders, leaders of those events might be concerned

Nationalist Congress Birthday party's (NCP) leader spokesperson Nawab Malik mentioned he didn't know whether or not his celebration has been known as for the assembly. If known as, he isn't even conscious about whether or not there might be any involvement from the celebration's aspect or now not.

Allow us to inform you that Congress intervening time president Sonia Gandhi will host a gathering of like-minded events subsequent week, by which all opposition leaders might be invited. At the side of leader ministers of Congress-ruled states the place the celebration is in energy as a part of a coalition, Tamil Nadu Leader Minister M.Okay. Stalin (DMK), Maharashtra Leader Minister Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena) and Jharkhand Leader Minister Hemant Soren (JMM) can also be invited.