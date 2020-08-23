Sonia Gandhi did not resign as Interim President of Congress, told media reports ‘wrong’; Know what happened so far

New Delhi: On Sunday, a day before the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, the Congress has misreported reports that Sonia Gandhi has resigned as the interim president of the Congress. Media reports claimed that Sonia Gandhi had responded to the party’s decision about her decision to step down from her post of interim president. However, rejecting these reports, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said that such reports are ‘false’. He said that he has not resigned from the post. Also Read – All Chief Ministers of Congress ruled states, Sonia or Rahul will demand to be re-elected party president

A political storm broke out within the party on Sunday, a day before the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), after information came to the notice of 23 senior leaders writing letters to Sonia Gandhi and the party split into two camps on the issue of leadership Was seen Also Read – Sonia Gandhi will resign as Interim President of Congress Party, demand to re-assign Rahul to Command

With the news of this letter seeking to make the party full-time and grassroots active president and change the organization from top to bottom, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Many other senior and young leaders of the party expressed confidence in the leadership of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi and insisted that only the Gandhi-Nehru family can keep the party united. Assam Congress president Ripun Bora said that he urged Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to give Rahul Gandhi the leadership of the party as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is only afraid of him. Also Read – Salman Khurshid said – Congress workers ‘full support’ to Rahul Gandhi, important meeting of Congress Working Committee tomorrow

The CWC is scheduled to meet on Monday morning through video conference, in which the Chief Ministers of party-ruled states will participate in addition to its members. Some reports said that in this meeting, Sonia Gandhi could offer to resign as the interim president of the party, although Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that Sonia has not expressed any such intention in talks with anyone.

It is believed that in the event of Sonia’s resignation offer, many senior Congress leaders may urge her to continue as the president or to hand over the reins of the party to Rahul Gandhi. In the Rajya Sabha, 23 leaders, including Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, wrote to Sonia Gandhi, stressing the need for collective leadership in the party, saying that the Congress should get a full-time president who is active on the ground and at the Congress headquarters and the headquarters of the state Congress committees Also be available.

Amarinder Singh, Gehlot, Congress leader in Baghel Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary and former Union Ministers Salman Khurshid and Ashwani Kumar strongly supported Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. On the other hand, Gunab Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal, Mukul Wasnik, Manish Tiwari, Shashi Tharoor and former Haryana President Bhupendra Singh Hooda are seen in the anti-camp camp. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has opposed the steps of some party leaders challenging the leadership of the Gandhi family in the Congress, saying that this is not the time to raise such an issue.

Singh said in a statement, “Congress needs a leadership that is acceptable not only for a few people but for the entire party, all the workers and the country.” The Gandhi family is perfectly suited for this role. “Gehlot said,” I am not aware of any such letter but it is unfortunate if it is true. All these people have worked with the party for a long time. “He said that Congress President Sonia Gandhi took over the reins of the party in 1998 and despite all the challenges she has kept the party united.

It is believed that former ministers and some MPs wrote this letter earlier this month, after which the CWC meeting is expected to be ruckus. The issues raised by disgruntled leaders are likely to be discussed and debated in the meeting. These leaders have called for major changes in the organization by bringing reforms like decentralization of power, empowerment of state units and formation of central parliamentary board. By the way, the Central Parliamentary Board was in the Congress till the 1970s but it was later abolished.

Meanwhile, many young leaders in the Lok Sabha, including Congress whip Manikam Tagore, have demanded that Rahul Gandhi be re-elected president. Tagore quoted the CWC’s 2019 decision as saying, “Gandhi is a symbol of sacrifice. The decision of the Congress CWC was a majority decision, reflecting the will of the AICC’s 1100, 8800 members of the State Congress Committees, five crore workers and 12 crore supporters and these people want Rahul Gandhi as their leader. “

The CWC had decided to make Sonia Gandhi the party president in 2019 as Rahul refused to accept the CWC’s unanimous appeal to stay on it. Apart from Tagore, former Telangana MP and party’s Maharashtra in-charge secretary Challa Vamsi Chand Reddy has also demanded Rahul Gandhi to be the Congress president ‘now and without any delay’. In a letter sent to the CWC on Sunday, Reddy said that the party will have to pay the price for the delay in Rahul’s reinstatement as party chief.

Sources say that many party leaders are preparing to raise the demand for Rahul to be president in the CWC meeting. The 23 Congress leaders who signed the letter to create a political storm include Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Deputy Leader of Congress Anand Sharma, former Chief Minister Bhupendra Singh Hooda, Prithviraj Chavan, Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, former Minister Mukul Wasnik, Kapil Sibal, M Veerappa Moily, Shashi Tharoor, MP Manish Tiwari, former MPs Milind Deora, Jitin Prasad, Sandeep Dixit. The letter also signed the former heads of party units Raj Babbar, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Kaul Singh Thakur, Akhilesh Prasad Singh and Kuldeep Sharma.

