Sonia Gandhi didn’t meet Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at 10 Janpath, mentioned this

Chhattisgarh Leader Minister (Chhattisgarh CM) Bhupesh Baghel reached his place of dwelling at 10 Janpath to satisfy his birthday celebration Congress Operating President Sonia Gandhi in Delhi on Sunday, however she may now not meet him. The Leader Minister of Chhattisgarh himself informed that he didn’t meet Sonia Gandhi. CM Baghel mentioned, didn’t meet Madam (Sonia Gandhi). I’ve met Priyanka Gandhi. There was a proper assembly. Many stuff took place. Now I can meet our in-charge Punia ji and Venugopal ji.Additionally Learn – Delhi Unencumber: Collecting allowed in auditoriums, meeting halls of faculties and academic coaching institutes in Delhi

Prime Command suggested me to take oath, so I took the oath. Once they’ll say any person else will likely be CM, then it’ll be so. Such agreements occur in coalition govts. Congress has a three-fourth majority in Chhattisgarh: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel %.twitter.com/3qqRL2qaIy – ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2021

Additionally Learn – Petrol-diesel costs greater 69 occasions this yr, central executive raised Rs 4.91 lakh crore from this: Congress

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel mentioned in regards to the trade of Leader Minister, Chhattisgarh has greater than three-fourth majority and there’s no coalition executive there. The birthday celebration prime command has suggested that I’ve to take over the manager minister’s put up, the day the prime command has a directive that if any person else takes over the manager minister’s put up, he’s going to take over. Additionally Learn – Ashok Gehlot’s assault on BJP – Indecent language in opposition to Shishram Ola is condemnable, JP Nadda must make an apology

After this observation of Chhattisgarh CM Baghel, there’s a sound of stir within the political international.