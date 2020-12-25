Sonia Gandhi expelled Assam MLA Ajanta Neog from the party, this was the reason

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi expelled Assam MLA Ajanta Niyog on Friday for being involved in anti-party activities. The move has been taken by the Congress to expel the MLA at a time when there are reports that former Public Works Department Minister Neog of Assam during the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ) Is planned to join. Also Read – Asaduddin Owaisi’s party AIMIM in preparation for contesting local elections in MP, who will benefit, who will lose

Congress General Secretary K.K. C. Venugopal said in a statement, "The Congress President has approved the proposal for the expulsion of Nioga from the primary membership of the party to engage in anti-party activities with immediate effect." If Niyog joins BJP, it will be a major setback for Congress in Assam.

Before the 2016 assembly elections in the state, Hemant Biswa Sarma, a senior Congress leader and a minister in the Tarun Gogoi government, also joined the BJP along with many of his party colleagues.

(Input IANS)