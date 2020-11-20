Sonia Gandhi Health Update: Congress President Sonia Gandhi is going sick ?, Doctors advised to stay out of Delhi

Sonia Gandhi Health Update: In view of the serious situation of air pollution in Delhi, the Congress President Sonia Gandhi has been advised by the doctors to stay away from the national capital for a few days in view of the chest infection. Party sources gave this information on Friday. Also Read – Indira Gandhi Birth Anniversary: ​​Sonia-Rahul pays tribute to late Prime Minister ‘Iron Lady’ Indira Gandhi’s 103rd birthday

Sources said that Sonia Gandhi can stay in Goa or Chennai for a few days. He said that Sonia is expected to leave Delhi on Friday afternoon. Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi Vadra can also accompany them.

Sources say that since being discharged from the hospital in August last year, Sonia Gandhi is under medical supervision and the doctors are worried about her chest being persistent. Especially his concern is that the current situation of air pollution in Delhi is adverse to his health.

Congress sources said that due to air pollution, Sonia's chest infection and asthma has increased and doctors have advised her to go out of Delhi for a few days. Sonia Gandhi is going out of Delhi at a time when the demand for self-determination is arising from within the party regarding the dismal performance of Congress in Bihar elections.

The Congress President was admitted to Sir Gangaram Hospital on July 30, from where he was discharged a few days later. Then on September 12, she went abroad for her regular medical checkup and was accompanied by son Rahul Gandhi. Due to this, both could not attend the monsoon session of Parliament.