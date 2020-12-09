Sonia Gandhi Ka Birthday: Congress President not celebrating birthday on Prime Minister Modi’s birthday greetings to Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi Birthday: Today is the birthday of Congress President Sonia Gandhi. On this occasion, many leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him on his birthday and wished him a long life. PM Modi tweeted, “Happy birthday to Sonia Gandhi. May God give them a long and healthy life. ” Also Read – Cabinet Meeting: Cabinet meeting tomorrow morning before the sixth round of talks between the government and farmers – what will be the decision?

Sonia Gandhi turns 74 today. She has been the president of the Congress for the longest time. Rahul Gandhi resigned from the post of Congress President after taking responsibility for the defeat in the last Lok Sabha election. Since then, Sonia Gandhi has been working as the interim president of the Congress. He was born on this day in 1946. He was married to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1968. Also Read – Ujala Yojna: After Ujjwala Yojana, the government will now start rural Ujala scheme, LED bulbs will be available for just Rs 10

Meanwhile, the Congress President has decided not to celebrate his birthday this time in view of the farmers’ protest against the Corona Virus Crisis and central agricultural laws for months. Congress sources say that as per Sonia’s directions, the party’s general secretary of the party, KC Venugopal, has asked the state units of the Congress, senior leaders and workers not to organize any celebrations on Sonia’s birthday. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi did not celebrate his birthday this year due to the Corona crisis. Also Read – RSS stop supporting Modi ji, come on the road with us, there is no politics in it: Digvijay Singh