Sonia Gandhi said- difficulties and epidemics end with lamps, Happy Diwali to the country

new Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi greeted people on the occasion of Diwali and hoped that this festival of lights would end the trouble and crisis caused by the Kovid-19 epidemic.

Sonia Gandhi said in a statement issued here, "On this festival of lights, millions of lamps that light up India and our hearts will end with epidemics, economic recession and problems for citizens. " He appealed to the people to follow all epidemic guidelines and precautions while celebrating the festival.

Sonia Gandhi also hoped that from this moment of happiness and purity, there will be a return of progress, harmony and prosperity in the nation. Along with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi also wished Diwali to the people of the country and prayed for the peace of the country.