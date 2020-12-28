Sonia Gandhi said on the foundation day of Congress, ‘the present situation of the country is like before independence’

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Monday claimed on the party’s 136th foundation day that the present conditions in the country are like before independence and all have to unite to save the country from ‘dictatorial forces’. In a video released by the party, Sonia also said that the Congress needs to be strengthened on every front. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi has gone to see his grandmother, the Congress said when the question arose – what is wrong with it?

He referred to the Congress's contribution to the freedom movement and the development of the country and claimed, "Today again the circumstances are like before independence." Public rights are being crushed. There is an element of dictatorship all around. Democratic and constitutional institutions are being abolished. Unemployment is at its peak. The farm-barn is being attacked. Black laws are being imposed on the donors of the country. "

The Congress president said, "In such a situation, it is our responsibility to once again save the country from dictatorial forces and fight against them." This is true patriotism. "

He called upon the Congress workers, “The tricolor under which we attained independence, today we have to unite under the same tricolor. The Congress has to be strengthened on every front. This tricolor is the courage to live for the Congress and the countrymen, is a symbol of people’s hopes and pride of the country. We have to win the hearts of the common people. “