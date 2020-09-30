Sonia Gandhi said – the government and administration killed Hathras Nirbhaya, the country will not see it all

Hathras Gangrape Case: The gang rape and death of a Dalit girl in Hathras in Uttar Pradesh has left everyone shocked. Opposition is the attacker on Yogi’s government. The government is being targeted for the law system. Demonstrations are taking place all over the country. Congress is also performing everywhere. Priyanka Gandhi has issued a statement regarding this. Now Congress President Sonia Gandhi has also targeted the government regarding this. Also Read – Hathras Gangrape: ‘We want Didi back, how long will the government buy the poor with money’

Sonia Gandhi said that Hathras has not died Nirbhaya, she has been killed – by a ruthless government, her administration and the Uttar Pradesh government’s neglect. When he was alive, he was not heard, he was not protected. After his death, he was not allowed to have any soil and turmeric in his house. Also Read – Petition filed in Supreme Court for CBI investigation in Hathras gang rape-murder case

Sonia Gandhi said that the girl was burnt to death by the police force like orphans. What kind of justice is this? What kind of government is this? Do you think you will do anything and the country will keep watching? no at all! The country will speak against injustice. I stand by the Congress demanding justice for the Hathras affected family. Also Read – Hathras Gangrape: Announcement of giving 25 lakh rupees to the victim’s family, will also get job and home

Please tell that the Hathras Gangrape of Uttar Pradesh has shaken the whole country. Vandalism committed badly. The victim’s tongue was cut off. The spinal cord was broken. The condition was so bad that the victim was taken to Delhi, after which the victim died. The police forcibly cremated the dead body of the victim at night without informing the family. After this there was a stir in the whole country. People came on the streets and the opposition is aggressively attacking the government.

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath government announced to give 10 lakh rupees to Hathras gang rape victim first and then 25 lakh lakh rupees. It has been said to give a family member a job and a house in the city. At the same time, the victim’s family is in shock. The family is also scared after being in shock. Due to the burning of the victim’s body in the night without the permission of the family, the confidence of the family has been badly shaken. The family says that anything can happen to them. The daughter’s funeral was forcibly performed. We were not allowed to see the daughter’s face for the last time.

Speaking to the media, the victim’s sister-in-law said that we want our sister back. How long will the poor be bought with money? The family says that they are being intimidated till now. While the police were performing the last rites, they were forcibly removed from the scene. I do not know if we had a daughter who burnt someone else. However, SIT has been constituted to investigate this incident. The SIT has also started an investigation into the matter.