Entertainment

Sonia Gandhi set up three committees on foreign, national security and economic matters, Manmohan shares all

November 20, 2020
2 Min Read

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi has formed three committees to consider policies and issues related to foreign, national security and economic matters. These three committees include former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. According to a statement issued by party organization general secretary KC Venugopal, these committees constituted by the Congress president will consider and inform them on policies, issues related to foreign, national security and economic matters. Also Read – Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul suddenly arrive in Goa, stay away from Delhi for a few days

Apart from Manmohan Singh, the Economic Affairs Committee includes former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Digvijay Singh. Jairam Ramesh will be the convener of this committee. The foreign affairs committee includes Manmohan, senior leader Anand Sharma, MP Shashi Tharoor and Sapthagiri Ulka. Former Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid has been appointed convenor in this committee. Also Read – Sonia Gandhi Health Update: Congress President Sonia Gandhi is going sick ?, Doctors advised to stay out of Delhi

The Committee on National Security includes Manmohan Singh, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, senior leader Veerappa Moily and Vaithilingam. Former Union Minister Vincent Pala will be the convener of this committee. Also Read – Rajasthan: Bad words of education minister Dotasara – what will we say if we trample Kamal under his feet

(input language)

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.