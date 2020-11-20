Sonia Gandhi set up three committees on foreign, national security and economic matters, Manmohan shares all

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi has formed three committees to consider policies and issues related to foreign, national security and economic matters. These three committees include former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. According to a statement issued by party organization general secretary KC Venugopal, these committees constituted by the Congress president will consider and inform them on policies, issues related to foreign, national security and economic matters. Also Read – Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul suddenly arrive in Goa, stay away from Delhi for a few days

Apart from Manmohan Singh, the Economic Affairs Committee includes former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Digvijay Singh. Jairam Ramesh will be the convener of this committee. The foreign affairs committee includes Manmohan, senior leader Anand Sharma, MP Shashi Tharoor and Sapthagiri Ulka. Former Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid has been appointed convenor in this committee.

The Committee on National Security includes Manmohan Singh, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, senior leader Veerappa Moily and Vaithilingam. Former Union Minister Vincent Pala will be the convener of this committee.

