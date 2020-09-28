Sonia Gandhi told Congress governments – look at the constitution to circumvent agricultural laws, it is possible

new Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi asked the governments of the party-ruled states to consider the possibility of passing legislation to neutralize the ‘anti-agricultural’ legislations of the central government. According to the statement issued by the party’s General Secretary KC Venugopal, Sonia has advised the Congress-ruled states to look into the passage of the law under Article 254 (A) of the Constitution. Also Read – Sonia Gandhi returned home after medical examination, Rahul also returned

Venugopal said that this article empowers the state legislatures to pass laws in order to nullify these 'anti-agricultural and intervening state laws'. It is noteworthy that at present there are Congress governments in Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry. He is part of the coalition government in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Venugopal claimed, "This step of the state will allow the unacceptable and anti-farmer provisions of the three agricultural laws to be ignored." These provisions include the abolition of the Minimum Support Price and the provision to disrupt the Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs). The Congress general secretary also said, "After passing the law on behalf of the Congress-ruled states, the farmers there will be freed from the gross injustice that the Modi government and BJP have done to them."

Significantly, in the recently concluded monsoon session, the Parliament approved the Agricultural Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill-2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Agreement and the Agreements Bill -2020 on Agricultural Services. President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday approved these Bills, after which they became law.