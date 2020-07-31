Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Gangaram Hospital yesterday, hospital management said – condition stable

new Delhi: On Thursday, Congress President Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Gangaram Hospital in Delhi, where her health would be regularly checked. Please tell that hours before being admitted to Sir Gangaram Hospital, Sonia had a meeting with the Rajya Sabha members of the party through video conference. Also read – Ashok Gehlot told horse trading rate – first installment of 10, second 15, now the price has increased

In a statement issued by Dr. DS Rana, chairman of the hospital's management board, it was told that Congress President Sonia Gandhi was admitted for regular checkup at around 7 pm. He said, "Sonia Gandhi's condition is stable".

Sonia Gandhi has been unwell several times during the last few years. There were also reports of his treatment abroad. A few hours before being admitted to Sir Gangaram Hospital, Sonia also held a meeting with the Rajya Sabha members of the party through video conference.

Let me tell you that after the defeat of the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections last year, Rahul Gandhi resigned after taking moral responsibility for it. After this, Sonia was given the responsibility of the interim president of the Congress.