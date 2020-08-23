Sonia Gandhi will resign as Interim President of Congress Party, demand to re-assign Rahul to command

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing discussion on the issue of leadership in the Congress, the interim President of the Congress Party, Sonia Gandhi is ready to resign from her post. Sources gave this information on Monday. Let us know that the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest policy-making unit of the party, is to be held through video conference tomorrow i.e. on Monday. Significantly, as interim president, Sonia Gandhi has completed a period of one year. He was appointed as the interim president after Rahul Gandhi’s resignation. Also Read – Salman Khurshid said – Congress workers ‘full support’ to Rahul Gandhi, important meeting of Congress Working Committee tomorrow

At the same time, before the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday, a letter written by several party leaders has come out, which demands a radical change and reform in the party. Party sources said that there is no challenge for Rahul Gandhi to take over the leadership of the party, but if another leader presents a claim for the post of president, there can be a lot of panic in the party. Although Rahul Gandhi has already refused to take responsibility of the party president.

Before the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Monday, different voices have started emerging within the party. While one section of current MPs and former ministers has demanded collective leadership, another section has strongly advocated the return of Rahul Gandhi as party president. Two dozen Congress leaders, including some former ministers, have written to party president Sonia Gandhi demanding a major change in the organization, while some leaders close to Rahul have written to the CWC for his return as party chief.

During the past few weeks many Congress leaders have openly demanded that once again Rahul Gandhi be given the command of the Congress. Recently, Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had said that there is a feeling of 100 per cent of Congress workers that Rahul Gandhi should lead the party again. Apart from this, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has said that Sonia Gandhi should remain the president as long as she wants, after that Rahul Gandhi should take command, who is fully capable.