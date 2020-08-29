Sonia Gandhi’s attack on Modi government, said – democratic institutions are collapsing, the influence of dictatorship increased

New Delhi: Congress Party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi has once again attacked the Modi government at the Center. He has accused the central government of destroying democratic institutions. During the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new building of Chhattisgarh Assembly, Congress President Sonia Gandhi said through video conferencing that the influence of dictatorship is increasing in the country. Also Read – Nail Art Designs: Make your hands beautiful with the help of these nail art, learn about these great designs

He said, “We have to remember that our constitution will be protected from emotions, not from these buildings.” The entry of corrupt and wrong feelings from these buildings will have to be stopped only then our constitution will be saved. ” Sonia Gandhi said that much still remains to be done to fulfill the pledge we had made during the freedom struggle. For some time, new challenges have arisen in front of democracy. Democratic institutions are collapsing. The influence of dictatorship is increasing on the democracy. Also Read – Virat-Anushka Celebrates with Team RCB, News of guests coming, see VIDEO

Sonia praised the Bhupesh Baghel government of Chhattisgarh. He said, “After a long period of 15 years, the Congress government has been formed in Chhattisgarh. What happened in Chhattisgarh in previous years is an example that a directionless and thoughtless government can never think about public interest. I am happy that our government is working in the right direction. ” Also Read – PM Jan Dhan Account Scheme: In exchange of your old account immediately in such a Jan Dhan account, you will get the benefit of government schemes

Sonia Gandhi said that the people in power want the people to fight, they are spreading the poison of hate in the country. Freedom of expression is in danger, democracy is being destroyed. They want the people of India, our tribals, women, youth to keep their mouths shut. He said, “None of our ancestors, including Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and BR Ambedkar, would have imagined that our country would face such a difficult situation after 75 years of independence when our democracy and constitution are in danger.”