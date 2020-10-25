Sonia Gandhi’s attack on the center, said – no ego and promise in the life of the ruler

New Delhi: Congress chief Sonia Gandhi while congratulating the people of Dussehra festival on Sunday said that the biggest message of Vijay Dashami is that people are paramount in governance and there is no place of arrogance, lies and promise in the life of a ruler. . Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted on this occasion that the truth will finally prevail. Also Read – Bihar: 8 lakh rupees recovered from Congress state office, income tax officers questioned Randeep Singh Surjewala

In her message on Dussehra, Sonia Gandhi greeted all the people. He said that Dussehra symbolizes the victory of justice over injustice, truth on untruth and prudence over arrogance. After nine days of worship, it brings a vow to fulfill the duties in any situation. Also Read – Promise Your Promise ….. Showers of promises in Bihar elections, what party has done to the public, know

Sonia Gandhi said, “Public is paramount in governance and there is no place of arrogance, lies and promise in the life of a ruler. This is the biggest message of Vijay Dashami. ” The Congress President hoped that this Dussehra will not only bring happiness, peace and prosperity in people’s lives, but will also strengthen harmony and cultural values ​​in them. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: JDU embroiled in Tejaswi’s move, direct contest in 77 seats

He appealed to the people to protect themselves from the Corona virus during the festival and follow all the guidelines of Kovid-19. Several senior leaders of the party including Congress General Secretary (Organization) KC Venugopal, Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra greeted the people on the occasion of Dussehra.

