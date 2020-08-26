Sonia Gandhi’s meeting on JEE-NEET exam and GST compensation issue today, Mamata Banerjee may also be involved

The interim president of the Congress, Sonia Gandhi, has called a digital meeting of the Congress-ruled states today on several issues including JEE (Main), NEET Exams postponement (GST), GST compensation (GST) across the country. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also expected to attend the meeting. According to reports, this meeting will be done through video conferencing at 2:30 pm. For this, on Tuesday, the Congress chief contacted the Chief Ministers of West Bengal, Maharashtra and Jharkhand. However, it is reported that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray will not attend the meeting. Also Read – NEET, JEE Exam 2020: NTA released this information for the safety of students, NEET, JEE exam will be done in time, read details

The GST Council meeting will be held on 27 August. Earlier, Congress spokesperson Rajiv Gowda told reporters that states should pay full and timely compensation to compensate the revenue loss due to the implementation of GST. Explain that under the GST law, the states have to compensate any tax loss for 5 years after the implementation of GST. This reduction in revenue is calculated by assuming that the revenue of the state will increase by 14 percent annually, for which the base year 2015-16 has been kept. Also Read – Congress Crisis: 4-member committee of Congress may help Sonia Gandhi till she is Interim President

On the other hand, in the meeting, Congress can also discuss the order of the Supreme Court to conduct JEE-NEET examinations in the country. Questions are arising all over the country about the timing of this exam. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Manish Sisodia, Mamta Banerjee had appealed to the central government to postpone the examinations until the situation is favorable again. Also Read – 23 leaders who wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi held a separate meeting, have met the party ‘naseet’

Mamta Banerjee said on Monday that, with @EduMinOfIndia’s directive to conduct the JEE and NEET exams in September, I will again appeal to the Center to assess the danger and postpone these exams until the situation re-adapts. Give. At the same time, Rahul Gandhi had said that the government should listen to students about NEET, JEE exam and find a meaningful solution. ‘

Let us know that the JEE (Main) exam is to be held between 1 to 6 September and JEE (Advance) on 27 September. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will be held on 13 September. On Monday, the Supreme Court dismissed the plea seeking to postpone the JEE (main) April and NEET-inter-graduate examinations in the wake of the Kovid-19 epidemic.

(Input: agency)