Sonia Gandhi’s strong attack on Modi government, said- Congress’s struggle against ‘black laws’ will always continue

new Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of doing injustice to farmers over agricultural laws and said that his party's struggle against these 'black laws' will continue. He also hoped that the movement against these laws will succeed and the farmers will win.

Sonia said in a video message on the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, "Today is the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the greatest sympathizer of farmers, laborers and working people." Gandhiji used to say that the soul of India lives in India's villages, fields and barns. Today is also the birth anniversary of our former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri who gave the slogan 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'.

He claimed, "Today the farmers of the country and the laborers working in the fields are agitating on the streets against all the three black anti-agriculture laws. The Modi government is crying tears of blood to the cultivator farmer who grows grains for the country by sweating his blood. "During the Corona virus epidemic, we all demanded from the government that every needy countryman should get food grains for free." So was it possible that without our farmer brothers, we could manage two meals for crores of people. "

The Congress president alleged, “Today the Prime Minister of the country is doing gross injustice to our farmers. They are doing injustice to them, the laws made for the farmers, they were not consulted, they were not even talked about, they were ignored, not only by ignoring their interests but by talking to a few friends, three anti-farmer black laws According to Sonia, when the voice of the farmer was not heard even while making the law even in Parliament, he came on the streets in compulsion, following the path of Mahatma Gandhi to keep his voice in a peaceful manner. Far from listening to him by the ‘anti-democracy, anti-people government’, he was lathi charged.

He said, “What do our farmers and farm laborers want, after all, in these laws they want the right price for their hard earned produce and this is their basic right.” The Congress President questioned, “Today when Grain mandis will be abolished, hoarders will be given free access to hoarding grains and the lands of the peasant brothers will be handed over to the capitalists for farming, then who will protect crores of small farmers? “He also asked,” Farmers Along with this, the future of farm-laborers and sharecroppers is connected.

What will happen to the small shopkeepers and mandi laborers working in the grain markets? Who will protect their rights? Has the Modi government thought about this? “Sonia Gandhi said,” The Congress party has always made every law with public consent. Before the enactment of the law, the interests of the people have been kept at the top, democracy also means that every decision of the country has the consent of the countrymen. But does the Modi government believe it? Perhaps the Modi government does not remember that it was not able to change the ‘Right to Compensation Law of the Land’ for farmers’ rights through an ordinance. “

He said, “Even against the three black laws, the Congress party will continue to fight. Today our workers are agitating in favor of farmers and laborers in every assembly constituency. I want to say with the claim that this agitation of the farmers and the Congress will be successful and the Kishen brothers will win. “On the other hand, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted, quoting a statement of the Father of the Nation on Gandhi Jayanti.” “I will not fear anyone in the world… I will not bow down to anyone’s injustice, I will win the untruth with the truth and I can bear all the sufferings while opposing the untruth.” Happy Gandhi Jayanti. “