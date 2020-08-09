Sonia Gandhi’s term ends today, who will be Congress president now? Party told the plan ahead

New Delhi: The term of the interim president of Congress, Sonia Gandhi, ends today i.e. on August 10. Who will be the next president of the party has not been decided yet. However, the Congress on Sunday said that Sonia Gandhi will continue to be the interim president of the party until ‘due process’ is followed to elect the party chief. Also Read – Rahul Gandhi’s attack on Modi government, said – When the country got emotional, the files disappeared

In an online interaction with the media, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said that it is true that Sonia Gandhi's term ends on August 10, a year after she took over as interim president, but that does not mean that the post is the same The day will be automatically cleared. "Sonia Gandhi is the chairman and until due process is followed, she will remain in office and it will be followed in the near future," she told reporters.

He said, "Yes, his term ends on August 10. But be assured that there is a process which is followed through CWC. This will be followed in the near future and the results will come out. "Singhvi said that the process is written in the Congress constitution and the party is committed to follow it. He said that it is being followed and information will be shared soon.

Asked about the confusion arising over the situation after Sonia Gandhi’s term as interim president expired on August 10, Singhvi said that it is absolutely clear that neither nature nor politics, nor political party, vacancy / To tolerate or allow emptiness.