Sonia Naresh Wiki, Biography, Age, Pictures

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

Director RGV stocks her thigh photograph and offered her on his social media pages.

Sonia Naresh

Sonia Naresh Biography

Identify Sonia Naresh
Actual Identify Sonia Naresh
Nickname Sonia
Career Actor
Date of Delivery June 25
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: Naresh
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband But to be up to date
Kids But to be up to date
Faith But to be up to date
Instructional Qualification But to be up to date
College But to be up to date
School But to be up to date
Leisure pursuits Tune, Studying, Touring
Delivery Position But to be up to date
Place of origin But to be up to date
Present Town Hyderabad, Telangana
Nationality Indian

Sonia Naresh Authentic Social Profiles

instagram.com/sonia_naresh/

Fb: But to be up to date

Twitter: But to be up to date

Take a look at the newest footage of actress Sonia Naresh,

Sonia Naresh
Sonia Naresh
Sonia Naresh
Sonia Naresh
Sonia Naresh
Sonia Naresh
Sonia Naresh
Sonia Naresh
Sonia Naresh

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here